

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a man who allegedly pulled down woman’s shorts while she was walking on Rankin Avenue.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Rankin Avenue at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a sexual assault just occurred.

Investigation revealed that at about 11:10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman had been walking in the 600 block of Rankin Avenue.

The victim reported that as she passed an unknown man on the sidewalk, the man pulled down her shorts.

She screamed and the man fled on foot eastbound through residential properties.

The teen did not receive any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, late 20's to early 30's, approximately 5'7", with a slender build. He was wearing a dark baseball cap with flat brim, black t-shirt and black baggy pants.

The major crimes branch is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com