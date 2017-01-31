Windsor police are looking for a man facing several sex-related charges involving teenage girls.

Hussein Dirie, 28, is on the Wanted in Windsor list after police say he failed to appear in court.

Police began an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault on June 8, 2015.

A 13-year-old girl told police that she met a man on Facebook known as "Kayton Jr. Dirie" after being introduced by a friend a couple weeks previous.

Police say she met with the male and believed that he was 19 years old and was known to her as "Kayton".

Earlier in the morning, the suspect allegedly engaged in a conversation with the victim and they agreed to meet. They went to his apartment where she was allegedly sexual assaulted.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and on June 10, 2015 officers attended his residence and placed him under arrest.

Though the investigation, officers say they learned of another possible victim.

Dirie was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com, or Submit a Tip on Facebook.