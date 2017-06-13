

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a female suspect after a convenience store robbery on Howard Avenue.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue for a robbery that just occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigation revealed that a woman entered the store with her identity concealed with clothing.

She approached the employee at the front counter and demanded cash and other property. The suspect quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white woman, 5'6, with a thin build. She was wearing a pink hooded shirt, sunglasses and a handkerchief over her face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com