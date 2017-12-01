

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for the driver of a fourth vehicle, who was indirectly involved in a crash last week.

On Thursday, Nov. 23 around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Forest Glade Drive and Tecumseh Road East.

Information was received that three vehicles were involved and one driver was trapped inside.

Officers arrived and saw three vehicles with heavy damage.

One driver was being helped out of his vehicle by a bystander.

He had sustained serious but not-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The female driver of another vehicle was also transported to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Investigation revealed that there was a fourth vehicle which was indirectly involved in the accident and police are looking to speak with the driver of this vehicle or anyone else with information. It was described as a smaller SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.