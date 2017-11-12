Police searching for two suspects following Dougall Ave. assault
File
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 12:30PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 12, 2017 12:34PM EST
Windsor police are on the lookout for two male suspects after an assault last night.
Police report a man is in hospital after being assaulted between 9pm and 9:30pm on Saturday in the 2200-block of Dougall Ave. — a couple blocks west of Jackson Park.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and hasn't yet released a description of the suspects.
The extent of the victim's injuries are also not yet being made public.