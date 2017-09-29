

Windsor police have released more information about an alleged sexual assault

At 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, an 18 year old woman had been walking in the 600 block of Rankin Avenue. The victim reported that as she passed an unknown male on the sidewalk, the man pulled down the victim’s shorts.

The victim screamed and the male fled on foot eastbound through residential properties.

They now say a man parked a vehicle in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Rankin Avenue just prior to the incident.

After the incident the suspect returns to the same vehicle and drives northbound on Rankin Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.