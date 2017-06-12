

CTV Windsor





Walpole Island police made a call for backup Sunday after an individual they were pursuing appeared to pull out a long gun and fire into the air.

Police were called to an address on Austin Road, Walpole Island, First Nation, regarding a suspicious person early Sunday morning.

Police followed two suspects on an ATV that failed to stop. A short time later, police say they observed the driver of the ATV slow down, pull out what appeared to be a long gun and then discharge a single round into the air.

Police immediately stopped and requested assistance.

Lambton County OPP, Chatham-Kent OPP, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and West Region OPP Canine responded and contained the area where the ATV was last scene. The area was extensively searched by the canine unit, however the suspects could not be located.

Police remained on scene for approximately six hours before clearing the area. They are continuing to investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone has any information to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 627-6011.