Police are searching for a stolen backhoe and the suspects responsible.

Chatham-Kent police say last Saturday a John Deere backhoe, model 310 was taken from a residence on Talbot Trail in Merlin.

The value of the backhoe is about $50,000.

Anyone who has information about the missing machinery or who might have taken it are asked to contact Const. Nicole Kadour.

She can be reached at nicolek@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #83014.

Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.