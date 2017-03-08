

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for a suspect after an alleged pharmacy robbery.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Grandview Street around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday after a male entered the pharmacy with a knife and demanded prescription drugs. They say he approached an employee at the front counter.

Police say the man used clothing to conceal his identity. He left with an amount of drugs and was seen heading east.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his early 20s. He stood about 5-foot-3 and had a slender build.

He was wearing a black Adidas hooded jacket, black pants and a white and blue scarf covering the lower half of his face.