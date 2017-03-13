Featured
Police search for suspect, they say took prescription drugs from pharmacy
Windsor police searching for suspect wanted in robbery on Erie Street East on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Source: Windsor Police)
Windsor police say a disguised man took a quantity of drugs from a pharmacy Sunday.
It happened around 1 p.m. at a pharmacy in the 100 block of Erie Street East.
Police say the suspect approached an employee at the front counter and demanded prescription drugs. He was last seen going eastbound through the rear south parking lot. No one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect is described as white 35 to 40 years old, about 5-foot-5. He was wearing a black leather jacket, beige toque, sunglasses, gray scarf covering lower half of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.
