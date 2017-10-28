

CTV Windsor





Two people fled a head-on crash in Amherstburg Friday and police are continuing to search for them.

Police were called to the scene on County Road 10 and Howard Avenue at 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The collision involved a Pontiac Grand Am and a Jeep Cherokee.

Police say the occupants of the Grand Am fled on foot towards the Fox Glen Golf Course and were picked up by a charcoal grey Ford Fusion.

The male is white, in his mid-20s with a thin build, clean shaven with short blond hair and tattoos on his neck.

The female is white and in her mid-20s, 5-foot-5 with a medium build and medium length red, curly hair.

The driver of the Jeep was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherstburg police of Crime Stoppers.