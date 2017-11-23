

Police are warning the public to keep their vehicles locked or risk losing valuables inside.

Windsor police are launching the "Lock It or Lose It" Campaign on Thursday.

This provincial initiative is designed to bring awareness to seasonal shoppers of the importance to lock their vehicles and keep their valuables / purchases out of sight within the vehicle.

Here are some tips from provincial police:

- Always secure your vehicle doors when parking your vehicle, even if you are only going to be a few minutes.

- Remove valuables from your vehicle. If you can't, then keep them from plain view.

- Park in well lighted areas with high traffic.

- Clean out your garage and park your vehicle in it - locking your vehicle and the garage door.

Remember, if you see something, say something. Police say if you see suspicious activity or behaviour around your vehicle or neighbourhood, report it.