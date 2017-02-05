

Police continue to hammer home the message on Super Bowl Sunday about ensuring you have a safe ride home.

Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons begins at 6:30 p.m.

Many people hold Super Bowl parties as do restaurants and bars. Police say if you plan on attending a party and will be consuming alcohol, it is always best to plan ahead for a way to get home.

At Windsor Regional Hospital, Super Bowl Sunday is being celebrated by offering special football cocoons to newborns.

Fans often come up with unique ways to mark the big day.

Police say they want fans to have fun during the biggest football event of the year, but they also want them to be safe.

Extra police patrols will be out on Sunday.