

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released video in hopes of nabbing two suspects in a pharmacy robbery on Howard Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

An investigation revealed two suspects entered the store wearing masks and proceeded to the pharmacy where they demanded prescription drugs from the employee.

Both fled the store with a quantity of drugs and were last seen getting into a white SUV and leaving northbound on Howard.

No one was hurt.

The first suspect is described as a white man, about five-foot-eight and between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a black bandana with white designs covering his face, a brown and beige jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is a white woman in her 30's, also about five-foot-eight with dark shoulder length hair and a thin build. She was wearing a dark baseball cap and a black bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.