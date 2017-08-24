

CTV Windsor





The Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit has released a photo of a suspect involved in a Tecumseh pharmacy robbery last week.

Officers were called to the I.D.A. Pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road on Aug. 18.

Police say a masked suspect entered the pharmacy brandishing a weapon and demanded narcotics.

The suspect left with an undetermined quantity of narcotics and was last observed fleeing eastbound on Tecumseh Road in a light coloured motor vehicle.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’6” inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, green sweater or jacket, light coloured blue jeans, light coloured gloves and his face was covered with a surgical mask.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.