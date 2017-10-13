

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released a picture of a suspect after a stabbing at the end of August.

Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Louis Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Aug. 31.

Officers were met by a 19-year-old man, who sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the upper arm, at this time he was with a group of males.

Investigation revealed they were approached by a male on a bike who was known to them.

An argument ensued between the 19-year-old victim and the man which escalated into a fight. The male subsequently stabbed the victim and fled the area on a bike.

The suspect was described as a male, black, light skin, 19-20 years old, 6'0, slim build, wearing black shirt and black pants. He possibly goes by the name of Johnny.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch obtained video surveillance of the alleged suspect and they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.