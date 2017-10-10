

Windsor police have charged an 18-year-old Windsor man with arson after a garage fire on Arthur Road.

Officers were called the area of Milloy Street and Ellrose Avenue for an initial report of an injured person around 2:40 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived to find the 20-year-old man with extensive burn injuries to his exposed arms and legs.

Essex-Windsor EMS were called to the scene and transported the injured male to hospital. His burn injuries are severe, but not life-threatening.

Officers say they found a pair of shoes believed to belong to the injured male that had a strong odour of gasoline.

Patrol officers determined that Windsor Fire and Rescue Services was on scene in the 1500 block of Arthur Road extinguishing a garage fire.

The fire was about 800 metres from the location that the officers encountered the injured male. The garage contained a vehicle that had been burnt down to the frame.

The fire was extinguished and the scene contained.

Officers confirmed the identity of the injured man, and learned that earlier he had been in the company of an 18-year-old man.

Officers found the 18-year-old male at a residence in the 200 block of Jos Janisse Avenue.

Police say this man also had minor burn injuries and an odour of gasoline on his clothing.

Patrol officers arrested the 18-year-old male without incident.

Gavin Blok-Kavanaugh, 18 from Windsor, is charged with one count of arson.

The matter remains under investigation by Windsor Police Arson Unit, as well as the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office.