

CTV Windsor





Local authorities prepared for the upcoming boating season with a joint exercise in LaSalle.

Marine unit members from Windsor, Amherstburg , OPP and RCMP joined LaSalle police in the Detroit River near Gil Maure Park.

Following classroom training yesterday, officers were in the water today for exercises which included search and rescue.

LaSalle Staff Sgt. Kevin Beaudoin says the purpose is to foster greater cooperation among the different agencies by becoming more familiar with each other's procedures and equipment.