Police, pharmacy industry look at ways to prevent crime
Windsor police searching for suspect wanted in robbery on Erie Street East on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Source: Windsor Police)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:42AM EDT
Windsor police say that crime around neighbourhood pharmacies is growing, and so discussions were held with the pharmaceutical community regarding security and safety measures.
Wednesday evening members of the pharmaceutical community and law enforcement officials sat down to discuss the growing trend of crime directed at pharmacies. Police did note that crime is down on average across Windsor, but not in relation to pharmacies.
The latest incident was a violent robbery at a 24-hour Shoppers Drug Mart earlier in the week.
The meeting was intended as an open-dialogue and information exchange between law enforcement officials and members of the pharmacy industry,
The two groups examined safety issues and explored different approaches and technologies that exist to prevent crime.
