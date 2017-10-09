Police nab break-in suspect with help from member of public
File photo
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 11:38AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are thanking an alert citizen for helping to nab a break-in suspect.
Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. a call came into police about a window being smashed near the downtown Chatham parking arcade.
Police found a downtown business with a window broken.
A male suspect was located and arrested a short while later.
He has been released from custody with a future court date to answer to the charge of break and enter.