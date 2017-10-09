

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are thanking an alert citizen for helping to nab a break-in suspect.

Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. a call came into police about a window being smashed near the downtown Chatham parking arcade.

Police found a downtown business with a window broken.

A male suspect was located and arrested a short while later.

He has been released from custody with a future court date to answer to the charge of break and enter.