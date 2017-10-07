

CTV Windsor





A man wanted on an outstanding warrant since September 26, was arrested by Chatham-Kent police Friday night.

It was back in June that a man was found guilty of property-related offences and placed on a probation order.

One of his conditions was to notify his probation officer of any change of his address.

Police say on September 26, they attempted to locate this man at his residence for a separate investigation and found that he was no longer residing there.

Investigation revealed he had failed to update his address as required. As a result a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 25, police say a different man broke into a business on Heritage Road in Chatham and stole a number of items. He was identified through video surveillance at the business and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Friday night, officers attended a call for service at an address on Pine Street in Chatham. While there, officers located both of the men inside the residence and placed them under arrest.

A 52-year-old Chatham man was arrested for breach of probation and a 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested for theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.