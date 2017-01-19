Featured
Police looking for Lakeshore pharmacy robbery suspect
OPP are looking for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery in Lakeshore. (Courtesy OPP)
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Essex County OPP are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a Lakeshore robbery.
On Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Royal Oasis Pharmacy in the 400 block of Advance Boulevard Lakeshore.
A lone male suspect entered the pharmacy and confronted employees demanding narcotics and cash.
The suspect is described as a white male, 25- 30 years of age, 5’ 11”, 170 lbs with a medium build.
He wore a grey knitted toque, a black zip up hooded, spring style jacket, beige khaki pants and white running shoes. He wore black gloves and carried a black backpack.
Police say the suspect left the pharmacy with a minimal amount of narcotics and cash.
Anyone with information regarding the person responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
