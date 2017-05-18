

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say there may be more witnesses they have not spoken to in relation to a hit and run that left a 60-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged a 47-year-old Windsor man in connection to the hit and run, but are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers wish to speak with anyone who may have been present moments before, during, or immediately following the collision.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 1300 block of the Ouellette Avenue on Saturday, May 6, at about 5 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect pick-up truck turned southbound onto Ouellette Avenue from Montrose Street and struck a male pedestrian on the roadway.

Police say the suspect driver stopped, exited his vehicle, checked on the victim, and then left the scene in the pick-up truck without identifying himself or providing assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com