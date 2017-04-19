Featured
Police investigating three-vehicle crash in west Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9:42AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that witnesses say sent multiple people to hospital with injuries.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Campbell and College.
Windsor police say one person may face charges depending on their investigation.
A witness told CTV News a Volvo came barrelling through a red light, hit a car, which crashed into another car. The witness says one person took off running through the backyards so about six people chased him down and caught him two blocks away.
All three vehicles had substantial front-end damage.
It's unknown exactly how many people were sent to hospital, but police say the injuries are not life threatening
Officers are still taking witness statements to determine if charges will be laid.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Windsor police.
