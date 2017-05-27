Featured
Police investigating serious crash in Amherstburg
Crash on County Rd. 10 near Amherstburg Ont. (Sacha Long/CTV)
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 1:29PM EDT
At least one person is in hospital suffering from what police describe as life-threatening injuries after a morning crash in Amherstburg.
Police have closed County Rd. 10, also known as Middleside Rd., between Walker Rd. and Howard. Ave.
The crash was between a pick-up truck and mid-sized car.
Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles and were sent to hospital.
