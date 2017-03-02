

Windsor police are holding the scene following reports of shots being fired at an address on Albert Road late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Albert Road around 11:30 p.m. after shots were heard within a home.

Early Thursday morning police told CTV News that the house being held is at 1191 Albert Rd.

Police say that no one was injured and that no one has been arrested.

Officers from the major crimes and forensic identificaion units were called to the scene.

At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random act.

Police are requesting any community member who may have surveillance video in the area to review their footage for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com