Police investigating report of ‘suspicious substance’ on McDougall Street
First responders have been called to the public works building at 1266 McDougall St. in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 12:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 1:22PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a report of a suspicious substance on McDougall Street.
Officers were called to the 1200 block McDougall on Wednesday.
Police say it is in the initial stages of the investigation. The Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene.
There is no threat to the public, according to police.