

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after finding an unknown potentially hazardous material on Gem Avenue.

The DIGS Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2600 block of Gem Ave Friday afternoon as part of a guns and drugs investigation.

Police say officers came across a substance that could be potentially hazardous.

But Sergeant Steve Betteridge tells CTV Windsor there is no direct threat to public safety.

"We made sure no one else was in the residence and evacuated the residence," says Betteridge. "Neighbours know what's going on, we've gone door to door we've been able to speak with them.”

Police will now go through their outlined procedures to determine the substance with the hazmat and bomb disposal teams.

The road is closed between Whispering Pines Street and St. Julien Avenue.