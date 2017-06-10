Featured
Police investigating downtown stabbing
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 3:26PM EDT
One man is in hospital suffering from non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Windsor.
Investigators tell CTV news a man was stabbed in front of the Enwin Utilities building near Ouellette and Elliot around 2 p.m. Saturday.
A suspect is in police custody.
It's unknown at this time if the two men were known to one another.
