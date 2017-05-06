Featured
Police investigating armed robbery
Suspects sought after armed robbery at Elias Convenience in Windsor.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 5:14PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a convenience store robbery.
Officials say three men entered Elias Convenience on Shepherd Stree East Thursday at 9:40 pm.
Police say one man had a black semi automatic handgun and another had a knife.
One suspect is white, while the other two are black.
Nobody was injured.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.