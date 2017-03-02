Featured
Police investigating Albert Road shooting incident
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 6:22AM EST
Windsor police are holding the scene following reports of shots being fire at an address on Albert Road late Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Albert Road around 11:30 p.m. after shots were heard within a home.
Police say that no one was injured and that no one has been arrested.
An investigation is underway and police remain on scene.
