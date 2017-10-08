

An elderly woman remains in hospital with severe head injuries after police say she was attacked in Windsor’s east end.

A 21-year-old man is in police custody.

Investigators say the 75-year-old woman was found unconscious Sunday around 8 a.m. on the Ganatocho Trail near Little River Road in Windsor.

She was taken to hospital with head wounds.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.