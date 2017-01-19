

CTV Windsor





Little is known at this time, but Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon sometime after 4 p.m. on Banwell Road between Tecumseh Road and McNorton.

No one one the train was injured.

The road was closed for a period of time for the investigation.

VIA Rail tells CTV News that the train was to arrive in Windsor at 4:30 p.m. and was released around 6:10 p.m.

Pedestrians are still being asked to stay away from the area.

Contact police if you have any information.