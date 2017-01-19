Featured
Police investigating after pedestrian killed by train
Police investigate after a train struck and killed a pedestrian in Windsor Ont. on Jan. 19, 2017. (Angelo Aversa/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:12PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:24PM EST
Little is known at this time, but Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon sometime after 4 p.m. on Banwell Road between Tecumseh Road and McNorton.
No one one the train was injured.
The road was closed for a period of time for the investigation.
VIA Rail tells CTV News that the train was to arrive in Windsor at 4:30 p.m. and was released around 6:10 p.m.
Pedestrians are still being asked to stay away from the area.
Contact police if you have any information.
