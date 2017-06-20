Featured
Police investigating after minivan torched in west end
Fire crews were called to 841 Bruce Ave. for a vehicle fire. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:49PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating after a minivan fire in the west end.
Fire crews were called to 841 Bruce Ave. overnight.
The fire was contained to the van and rear fence.
There were no reported injuries.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Police investigating after minivan torched in west end
- Ontario pharmacies to implement mandatory reporting of medication errors
- Ontario employers say it’s challenging to find qualified talent: report
- Bus and SUV collide in Amherstburg; no students on bus
- Tom Bain becomes chair of WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation