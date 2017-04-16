Featured
Police investigating a reported machete attack in Leamington
OPP in Leamington are investigating a machete attack in the town's east side on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 1:30PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 5:20PM EDT
People living in Leamington were unsettled by a gruesome scene this afternoon.
OPP crime scene tape closed down two blocks of Plumbrook Drive Sunday where blood stains could be seen on the pavement. Police investigated an altercation that witnesses say sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
The incident had a portion of Plumbrook closed for several hours. A resident told CTV News that a machete was involved, and that residents living near the crime scene were advised by police to stay in their homes.
At this point, OPP have yet to confirm the incident that residents are reporting to the media.
