Police investigating a dog attack in LaSalle
Police in LaSalle are investigating on Saturday, April 15, 2017 after a dog attack earlier in the week left another dog seriously injured.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 11:02AM EDT
Police in LaSalle are investigating after a dog inflicted serious injuries on another dog.
LaSalle Police say a black-and-white husky attacked a smaller dog on Thursday around 7 p.m. near the area of Carnegie Avenue and Olcott Avenue.
The smaller dog sustained severe injuries in the attack and required extensive surgery. It is now recovering.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or knows the owner of the husky is asked to contact LaSalle Police at 519-969-5210.
