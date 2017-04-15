

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





Police in LaSalle are investigating after a dog inflicted serious injuries on another dog.

LaSalle Police say a black-and-white husky attacked a smaller dog on Thursday around 7 p.m. near the area of Carnegie Avenue and Olcott Avenue.

The smaller dog sustained severe injuries in the attack and required extensive surgery. It is now recovering.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or knows the owner of the husky is asked to contact LaSalle Police at 519-969-5210.