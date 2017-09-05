

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a quantity of narcotics was stolen during a pharmacy robbery on Grand Marais Road.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Grand Marais Road West on Friday at 2 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing and gestured that he had a weapon but no weapon was seen.

The suspect allegedly threatened the employees and demanded prescription drugs.

He left the store with a quantity of narcotics and got into the passenger seat of a small black car.

The vehicle was last seen going westbound on Grand Marais Road, towards Dominion Boulevard.

Police say there were no injuries resulting from this incident.

The suspect was described as a white man, 50 years old, 5'4-5'5, 130-140lbs, with blonde shoulder length hair. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, sunglasses, baggy clothing, beige coat with light blue shirt underneath and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.