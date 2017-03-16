

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police are investigating the circumstances around a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lauzon Road and McHugh Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports say the pedestrian was a 52-year-old man; however a name has not been released. The coroner attended the scene Wednesday evening.

The intersection was closed in all directions while police conducted an investigation. It reopened shortly after midnight.

Police say charges are not expected at this time.