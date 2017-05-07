Featured
Police interviewing witnesses in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 1:27PM EDT
Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run in Windsor.
A man was struck by a car around 5 p.m. Saturday on Ouellette Avenue between Ellis Street and Montrose Street. Police say the man was sent to hospital with head and spine injuries.
They say the driver fled the scene.
While there's no description of the vehicle involved, police say they're in the process of interviewing witnesses and reviewing traffic camera footage.
