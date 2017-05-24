

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified the 43-year-old victim of a homicide on Tecumseh Road back on April 29th.

Police say that Steven Hill, also known as Steven Kiyoshk, was struck by a vehicle resulting in his death.

Police are looking to speak with the drivers of two vehicles that were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

The first vehicle is described as a white cube van, the second vehicle is described as a smaller SUV.

Police say that it is possible the driver was not even aware that a person had been struck.

Hill was last seen on April 29, around 1:30 a.m. as we was being dropped off by a cab at his home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6000 ext 4830 or Crime Stoppers.