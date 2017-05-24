Featured
Police identify victim of Tecumseh Road hit and run
The deceased man has been identified as Steven Hill (also known as Steven Kiyoshk), a 43-year-old man from Windsor. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 9:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 24, 2017 9:31AM EDT
Windsor police have identified the 43-year-old victim of a homicide on Tecumseh Road back on April 29th.
Police say that Steven Hill, also known as Steven Kiyoshk, was struck by a vehicle resulting in his death.
Police are looking to speak with the drivers of two vehicles that were seen in the area at the time of the incident.
The first vehicle is described as a white cube van, the second vehicle is described as a smaller SUV.
Police say that it is possible the driver was not even aware that a person had been struck.
Hill was last seen on April 29, around 1:30 a.m. as we was being dropped off by a cab at his home.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6000 ext 4830 or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Rondeau Provincial Park activities result in 35 charges and 114 evictions
- Bank of Canada keeps key rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent
- Airlines can prohibit passengers from shooting video
- U.K. investigates 'network' of alleged attackers
- Liberal hydro plan to cost $45B and save electricity ratepayers $24B: watchdog