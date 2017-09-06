Police identify victim in fatal e-bike crash in Kingsville
A fatal crash took place in the area of County Road 31 and Mersea Road 6 near Kingsville, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 11:15AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 12:02PM EDT
Police have identified the driver of an e-bike who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle last week in Kingsville.
Arun Vincent, a 30-year-old Kingsville man, was struck by a Chevy pick-up shortly after midnight on Essex County Road 31 near Concession 6 East.
The driver of the truck was not injured and the investigating is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.