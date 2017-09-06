

CTV Windsor





Police have identified the driver of an e-bike who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle last week in Kingsville.

Arun Vincent, a 30-year-old Kingsville man, was struck by a Chevy pick-up shortly after midnight on Essex County Road 31 near Concession 6 East.

The driver of the truck was not injured and the investigating is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.