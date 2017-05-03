Featured
Police identify three vehicles possibly related to Tecumseh Road homicide
Windsor police are looking for three vehicles that might be related to the Tecumseh Road homicide. (Courtesy Windsor police)
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 2:50PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 2:51PM EDT
Windsor police are looking for three vehicles that could possibly be related to a homicide on Tecumseh Road.
On April 29 at about 3:55 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 2900 block of Tecumseh Rd East for a report of an injured person on the sidewalk. Police say the 43-year-old man died from his injuries.
Investigators are interested in speaking with the owner/driver of three different vehicles.
All three vehicles were driving westbound on Tecumseh Road passing the intersection of Alexis Road shortly before 3:55 a.m. on April 29.
The first vehicle is described as a white cube van.
The second vehicle is described as a larger SUV with a sunroof.
The third vehicle is described as a smaller SUV.
Investigators from the major crimes branch are interested in speaking to anyone who has information pertaining to these subject vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
