Police handing out tickets to commercial drivers during training
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Police in Windsor and LaSalle are starting to hand out tickets to commercial vehicle drivers.
Officers from the two local departments have been training all week with members of the OPP and started pulling unsafe vehicles off the road on Thursday.
Authorities suggest it makes sense for this region in particular to inspect tractors trailers and other large vehicles.
“We have a tremendous amount of commercial motor vehicles crossing the border daily,” says Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge.
In just one hour on Thursday, half of the ten vehicles inspected were pulled off the road for various reasons, including insecure loads and drivers not having a proper license.
“If somebody is operating a small automobile, but it’s in a commercial capacity, then it falls under the rules and regulations of a commercial motor vehicle and has to be up to those standards” adds Sgt. Betteridge.
