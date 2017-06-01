

A dozen commercial vehicles were taken off the road during a vehicle inspection blitz on the Ojibway Parkway.

Officers from Windsor and LaSalle police, along with the OPP, trained all week andstarted pulling unsafe vehicles off the road on Thursday.

They inspected 41 different vehicles, and 12 were taken out of service due to defects.

Two license plates were also seized due to violations, and 16 charges were laid.

Authorities suggest it makes sense for this region in particular to inspect tractors trailers and other large vehicles.

“We have a tremendous amount of commercial motor vehicles crossing the border daily,” says Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Officials say the blitz is a great reminder for all operators of commercial motor vehicles to take the time and ensure their ride is safe for all on the road.