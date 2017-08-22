

Windsor police have found a missing 24-year-old woman.

Jamie Frenette was reported missing this morning.

The safety concern for Frenette initiated from a dropped 911 call that warranted further investigation.

Officers from the Windsor police patrol and major crime branch were actively working on this case.

She was located in the Blenheim / Chatham-Kent region around 2:15 p.m. She was unharmed.

The matter remains under investigation.

Police are thanking the public for the vast amount of calls they received in assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.