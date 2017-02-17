

Windsor police made a rooftop arrest early Friday morning after an attempted home invasion.

Police say it happened around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Pitt Street West.

CTV News saw forensic identification officers leaving an apartment building at 524 Pitt Street West.

Police say two suspects tried to enter an apartment and the tenant who was home called 911.

The suspects fled up the fire escape, but officers climbed up after them and arrested one on the ladder.

Windsor fire was called in with the aerial truck to assist with the second arrest.

Police seized a loaded firearm from the roof and illegal ammunition from a car believed to belong to the suspects.

Josh Erdman, 20, Mehdi Abusoufah, 22, both of Windsor are facing multiple charges.

