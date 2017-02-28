Featured
Police continue to investigate shooting but no further arrests expected
Police cars are parked out front at 8717 Riverside Drive East after a shooting (Feb 27, 2017)
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:59AM EST
Police are not looking for any other suspects following a shooting on Riverside Drive Monday night.
One man was arrested without incident at the scene at 8717 Riverside Dr. E. around 5:30 p.m.
Police arrived at an apartment building after several reports of shots being fired.
An investigation revealed that a man was standing next to a parked vehicle and appeared to be having a verbal argument with the occupants. Police said the involved parties were all known to one another.
They say the man was then reported to have discharged a handgun multiple times into the vehicle.
No one was injured.
The suspected shooter walked into the apartment building, where officers arrested him without incident.
Investigators say this was not a random act, and police are not looking for any other suspects.
Police plan to execute a search warrant as they continue the investigation.
