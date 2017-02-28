

CTV Windsor





Police are not looking for any other suspects following a shooting on Riverside Drive Monday night.

One man was arrested without incident at the scene at 8717 Riverside Dr. E. around 5:30 p.m.

Police arrived at an apartment building after several reports of shots being fired.

An investigation revealed that a man was standing next to a parked vehicle and appeared to be having a verbal argument with the occupants. Police said the involved parties were all known to one another.

They say the man was then reported to have discharged a handgun multiple times into the vehicle.

No one was injured.

The suspected shooter walked into the apartment building, where officers arrested him without incident.

Investigators say this was not a random act, and police are not looking for any other suspects.

Police plan to execute a search warrant as they continue the investigation.