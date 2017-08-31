

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have confirmed the first overdose death in Windsor by the ‘extremely dangerous drug’ Carfentanil.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a house in the 700 block of Dougall Avenue regarding a dead body on June 9, 2017 at about 7:50 a.m.

The investigation revolved around a dead person who was found to have a white powdery substance in proximity to the body.

As a precaution, the scene had been treated as a potential hazardous material scene.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch have determined that no foul play was involved in this death.

Substances seized from the scene and sent to Health Canada for analysis were determined to be methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Recently Windsor police received notification from the involved Coroner that the cause of death was a drug overdose.

Police say the person had an extremely large dose of carfentanil as well as methamphetamine in their body.

This is the first documented case by Windsor police confirming a carfentanil-related overdose death.

Police say carfentanil is an extremely dangerous drug frequently used to tranquilize large animals such as elephants.

A mere few milligrams can be lethal to humans. It is said to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Police continue to work with partners in the fields of first response, healthcare, education and research to address the opioid crisis that our country is experiencing.

Further information on opioids is available from Health Canada at: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/substance-abuse/prescription-drug-abuse/opioids/about.html

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.