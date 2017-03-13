Featured
Police ask for public's help to identify suspect following robbery
OPP asking for help to identify suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Tecumseh. (Source: Essex OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 3:08PM EDT
Essex OPP are searching for a female wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery.
OPP are requesting assistance from the public after they say a female entered an Esso gas station in the 12000 block of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh on March 3.
They say the woman had a weapon and demanded cigarettes and cash.
She left the scene on foot.
Anyone with information should contact OPP at 519-723-2491.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.