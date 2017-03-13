

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP are searching for a female wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery.

OPP are requesting assistance from the public after they say a female entered an Esso gas station in the 12000 block of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh on March 3.

They say the woman had a weapon and demanded cigarettes and cash.

She left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information should contact OPP at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.