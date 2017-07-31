

Chatham-Kent police have now arrested a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Wallaceburg on July 22.

Police say a 50-year-old man from Wallaceburg is facing numerous charges including extortion and assault with a weapon.

Police arrested the man last Thursday on Huffs Side Road near Thamesville.

Police say on July 22, a man armed with a knife, a rifle and a handgun forced his way inside a Wallaceburg residence.

After uttering several threats to occupants inside the residence the man fled the area with a female on a black motorcycle. The motorcycle was located by responding officers but the suspect refused to stop. They say the motorcycle was not pursued for safety reasons.

They say the man is believed to have been involved in similar incidents in southwestern Ontario.

He is charged with: